Industrial sale completes at Wednesbury estate

Cameron Worthington (CLA), Ade Worthington (CLA), Harvey Pearson (Hexagon Commercial Property) and Louis Monk (CLA)

CLA Fabrications, who manufacture steel security systems have purchased Unit 17 and 18 in addition to their current site at Potters Lane, half a mile away, as part of their rapid expansion plans, and are now able to service clients from premises totalling 90,000 sq ft.

The company was formed by Louis Monk, Adrian Worthington and finance director Cameron Worthington, 10 years ago providing steel security systems nationwide. As business grew so did the need for larger premises and members of staff. CLA currently employs 60 people and the new site will see the provision of an additional 20 jobs.

Louis Monk, fellow managing director for CLA said: "Growth has been rapid in the last 12 months with turnover seeing 49 per cent growth, January 2021 saw our biggest ever sales. Having secured several extremely large contracts and forecasting 80 per cent growth for next year, we needed extra premises to facilitate this which is why we chose the two-and-a-half acre site at GWS Trading Estate.

“The new site will allow us to manufacture and store more stock, the site is centrally located to the major motorway networks allowing us to service our customers effectively.”

Further investment is planned by CLA following a three-year contract being secured which will see £4 million of sales annually.

Harvey Pearson, director at Hexagon Commercial Property said: “Following strong interest from a number of parties we are thrilled to have sold these units to CLA who were looking for well-appointed space in the local area in order to continue their growth, and we were able to deliver this.

“Covid-19 has clearly impacted on local businesses, occupiers and real estate, but despite this there is confidence in the market, we are delighted when we hear success stories such as CLA’s who are continuing to move forward, and demand for industrial units is strong, as evidenced by this sale. We look forward to assisting with future expansion plans.”