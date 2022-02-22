Barberry completes engineering giant’s new HQ

ront row, from left: Jon Mott (project director at Barberry), Jon Robinson (development director at Barberry), Mark Bloxham (managing director of IMI Truflo Marine), Helen Gerbaud (projects and facilities manager of IMI Critical Engineering).Back row, from left: Ed Bradburn (investment director at Frontier Development Capital), Nick Oakley (head of property finance at Frontier Development Capital), Greg Hall (regional quality director of IMI Critical Engineering), Steve Robins (president UK IMI Critical Engineering

A 57,000 sq ft headquarters and manufacturing and design facility has been delivered on behalf of IMI Truflo Marine, part of IMI plc, at Birmingham’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub.

Barberry Industrial, a property developer and investor based at Belbroughton, near Stourbridge, was selected to purchase the site from Birmingham City Council and Homes England. The completed building has been handed over by construction contractor Benniman.

The global engineering company will soon relocate to the manufacturing hub in Witton from its existing facility nearby, having signed a new 15-year lease on the Aston facility. The move safeguards the jobs of its existing skilled workforce and creates new employment opportunities.

Barberry Industrial development director Jon Robinson said: “We’re extremely proud to have worked alongside IMI Truflo Marine to deliver a world class headquarters building and centre of excellence. It is a magnificent state-of-the-art facility, which matches their global ambitions and aligns with the expectations of their customers around the world. It will assist them in continuing to grow their business here in Birmingham.

“It is significant for the city and the AMH, and for us it represents another excellent piece of business, working with the private and public sector to create further investment and jobs for the city. IMI has a long and successful history in the city, and the skills and talents of local people has helped the company develop and grow into the global business it is today, employing around 11,000 people.”

IMI Truflo Marine is part of IMI Critical Engineering - a world-leading provider of critical flow control solutions that enable vital energy and process industries to operate safely, cleanly, reliably and more efficiently.

Managing director Mark Bloxham said: “It’s been a pleasure working with Barberry on such an important project for our business. The new facility will not only create a world class manufacturing facility for our customers, our employees and our stakeholders but will also serve as a centre of engineering excellence to support our global market from here in Birmingham.”

Barberry secured detailed planning permission, negotiated a holding contract, commissioned a construction tender process, acquired the site and then sold the investment to Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Plc c/o BMO Real Estate Partners. The project was executed by Barberry in a 12-month period.

Barberry has a 3.6 million sq ft industrial/logistics development portfolio with a Gross Development Value of in excess of £500 million. This is Barberry’s second development at the AMH, where they speculatively developed a 65,000 sq ft unit and let it to Mayflex. The unit was acquired by M&G Real Estate for £9 million.

It is developing a £40 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and design facility for a global leader in engine and flight controls systems in Gloucestershire. The 207,000 sq ft centre of excellence for Moog’s Aircraft Controls Segment is being built on a 10-acre site at Ashchurch, Tewkesbury.

The company has also commenced speculative construction of three high quality mid-box manufacturing/logistics units totalling 222,750 sq ft at a prime West Midlands business park in a £37 million project. Barberry’s development includes industrial/logistics units of 47,750 sq ft, 62,000 sq ft and 113,000 sq ft at Wolf Pack, Hilton Cross Business Park, just off junction 1 of the M54, near Wolverhampton, and will bring much-needed investment and jobs to the region.