Bright future as Walsall’s Bakers Chartered Accountants joins top 50 firm DJH Mitten Clarke

Phil Taylor, director at Bakers, Scott Heath, group managing director, DJH Mitten Clarke, John Davis, director at Bakers

This latest partnership provides the opportunity to further grow the DJH Mitten Clarke client base in the Midlands region.

It’s the most recent move for the Stoke-on-Trent headquartered group which has seen 90 per cent growth since March 2021.

At the helm of the 275-strong team – following an addition of 20 from Bakers – is group managing director, Scott Heath, who said: “Over the last 12 months we’ve seen incredible growth and the latest acquisition is the next step on our journey to achieve our ambitious goals. The partnership with Bakers will enhance our presence in the West Midlands, becoming a substantial office to our group.”

He continued, “When we met with the directors at Bakers we connected straight away, setting us up for a great relationship and partnership for the future.”

Phil Taylor, director at Bakers, added “After 100 years in business, the decision to partner with DJH Mitten Clarke is right for our business. It will allow us to develop the services that we offer our clients and create opportunities for our team to grow.”

Walsall will remain the base for the Bakers team, becoming the West Midlands office of the group.

Phil will continue to lead the Bakers team alongside fellow director, John Davis.