Turnover and profits rise for National Milk Records

In the six months to the end of December NMR, which has laboratories at Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, also enjoyed a 53 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to £750,000.
NMR, which has its head office in Chippenham, provides information services to the UK dairy industry.
Managing director Andy Warne said the positive set of results for NMR began to demonstrate its emergence from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic in good health.
He said the increase in profits was particularly encouraging as it includes the early stages of the additional investment NMR is making in its IT team to improve resilience and speed of delivery.
"In the first half of the year, we continued to invest in line with our strategic plan, focusing on our core services, and pursuing opportunities for step-change. We are enjoying the first revenues from our new genomics facility and are moving closer to the commercial launch of Genocells, a disruptive technology that will enable NMR to target sectors of UK dairy farmers that hadn't previously adopted NMR's traditional recording service," added Mr Warne.