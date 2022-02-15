Turnover and profits rise for National Milk Records

National Milk Records has seen pre-tax profits rise

In the six months to the end of December NMR, which has laboratories at Calibre Business Park, Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, also enjoyed a 53 per cent increase in pre-tax profits to £750,000.

NMR, which has its head office in Chippenham, provides information services to the UK dairy industry.

Managing director Andy Warne said the positive set of results for NMR began to demonstrate its emergence from the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic in good health.

He said the increase in profits was particularly encouraging as it includes the early stages of the additional investment NMR is making in its IT team to improve resilience and speed of delivery.