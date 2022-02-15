Jatt Life seals partnership with new partners as it seeks to grow range

Sunny Kooner, co-founder of Jatt Life; Jazzy Singh, co-founder of Artisan Cocktail Co; Manps Singh; Govin Singh, co-founder of Artisan Cocktail Co and Baz Kooner, co-founder of Jatt Life

The Kingswinford-based firm has sealed the collaboration with The Artisan Cocktail Co this month ahead of an ambitious expansion in 2022, which will see it add new flavours to its range and increase its output by bringing its production in-house.

The Artisan Cocktail Co was established by Govin and Jazzy Singh in Wolverhampton last year and its staff, which includes two experienced mixologists, regularly attend large-scale events in order to serve classic and bespoke cocktails to guests.

It first started working with Jatt Life, which is operated by Baz and Sunny Kooner, at the end of last month and has since developed a range of new cocktails using Jatt Life’s flavoured vodkas.

They include a new twist on the classic Mojito using its Lime Zest vodka and the creation of a Forest Fruits cocktail, which puts Jatt Life’s forest fruits vodka, which contains the tastes of blueberry, redcurrant, raspberry, blackberry and strawberry, right at the forefront of a refreshing drink.

The Artisan Cocktail Co has also created cocktails using Jatt Life’s own award-winning Irish whiskey and its Jatti Gin pink gin.

Baz Kooner said: “We have been looking for a mixology partner for a while and we’re really pleased to be working with the Artisan Cocktail Co because they’re a young brand like us and looking to grow alongside us.

“That’s important to us. Sunny and I have big ambitions for Jatt Life and we have a clear vision of where we are going. Govin, Jazzy and their team understand what we are looking for and how we want to develop our flavours and they’re bringing all of that to life for us.”

Baz and Sunny founded Jatt Life in early 2020 and currently produce a range of four different ultra-premium vodkas – its original silver medal-winning 40 per cent ABV vodka, forest fruits, lime zest and orange and pineapple. Jatt Life is available at a growing number of bars and restaurants across the UK, including a host of outlets in central Birmingham, and is also being exported to Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Govin Singh, co-founder of Artisan Cocktail Co, said: “We’re really happy to be working in partnership with Jatt Life. Their vodkas already taste incredible and we’ve been working with them to develop new flavours which they will be releasing throughout the rest of the year.

“Vodka-based cocktails are huge at the moment and it’s really exciting for us to work with a company that is doing things differently.