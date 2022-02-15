Angle Ring helps planetarium take shape

The planetarium

Following Brexit, there has been a renewed effort by the export team at Angle Ring to ensure the continual supply to international markets, in particular those within the EU, and this project sees the return to Cypriot territory for the international supplier.

Due for completion in the summer of 2022, Angle Ring’s part of the project is now complete and has been transported directly to Limassol Port in two container loads.

Approximately 40 tonnes of RHS has been processed at their single site production facility in Bloomfield Road using their ‘cold’ section bending techniques that the company have operated for over 70 years.

99 bars have been produced from 150x100x10mm RHS, rolled on edge/X-X Axis to 10.2m and 10.9 radius, up to 10.8m long in S355 J2H hot finished material, supplied from the customers free issue stock directly from the rolling mill.