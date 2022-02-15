Notification Settings

Angle Ring helps planetarium take shape

By John Corser

The export department at Tipton-based metal bending specialists, Angle Ring Company, has been busy producing a range of cold bent rectangular hollow section for the development of a new planetarium in Cyprus.

The planetarium
Following Brexit, there has been a renewed effort by the export team at Angle Ring to ensure the continual supply to international markets, in particular those within the EU, and this project sees the return to Cypriot territory for the international supplier.

Due for completion in the summer of 2022, Angle Ring’s part of the project is now complete and has been transported directly to Limassol Port in two container loads.

Approximately 40 tonnes of RHS has been processed at their single site production facility in Bloomfield Road using their ‘cold’ section bending techniques that the company have operated for over 70 years.

99 bars have been produced from 150x100x10mm RHS, rolled on edge/X-X Axis to 10.2m and 10.9 radius, up to 10.8m long in S355 J2H hot finished material, supplied from the customers free issue stock directly from the rolling mill.

Sam Baker, export manager at Angle Ring, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with a new customer in Cyprus having provided our services to other projects on the island in the past. It’s not every day we get to work on something as interesting and historic as a planetarium, and the curved structure of the building lends itself perfectly to our cold rolling machines. We can’t wait to see how our bends sit in the final build.”

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

