West Bromwich logistics letting

Gerald Eve acted on behalf of the landlord, Custodian REIT, and the letting of the 58,578 sq ft building represents a major expansion for PDS Direct, which offers a full range of distribution and warehousing services to the UK and Western European markets.
WB58 on Halfords Lane was substantially refurbished during 2021. As well as a new 50 metres deep service yard, 12 level-access doors, and an eaves height of eight metres, the refurbishment incorporated a range of sustainability features such as roof-mounted self-cleaning solar PV panels, electric car charging points, air-source heat pumps and LED warehouse and office lighting.
Sam Pearson, senior surveyor at Gerald Eve, said: “Supply of logistics space is at a record low, with the volume of second-hand space continuing to fall and new stock particularly scarce in the Midlands. Against this backdrop, there is strong demand for high-quality, sustainable logistics properties such as WB58. Strategically located at the heart of the country and with easy access to the M5 motorway, this scheme suits PDS Direct’s requirements perfectly and we were pleased to agree this deal on behalf of Custodian REIT.”
Sean Kiely, managing director at PDS Direct, said: "We had been looking for an additional site for some time to enable our next period of growth. WB58 is perfect for our business as it provides high class sizeable warehousing with a large secure yard area to suit our distribution model. The eco-friendly features that came from the refurb are a real positive asset for the site. Sam at Gerald Eve and all parties involved worked really hard to complete the deal within a fast timeframe, allowing us to take occupancy less than two months after first viewing."