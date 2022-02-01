West Bromwich logistics letting

WB58 in Halfords Lane

Gerald Eve acted on behalf of the landlord, Custodian REIT, and the letting of the 58,578 sq ft building represents a major expansion for PDS Direct, which offers a full range of distribution and warehousing services to the UK and Western European markets.

WB58 on Halfords Lane was substantially refurbished during 2021. As well as a new 50 metres deep service yard, 12 level-access doors, and an eaves height of eight metres, the refurbishment incorporated a range of sustainability features such as roof-mounted self-cleaning solar PV panels, electric car charging points, air-source heat pumps and LED warehouse and office lighting.

Sam Pearson, senior surveyor at Gerald Eve, said: “Supply of logistics space is at a record low, with the volume of second-hand space continuing to fall and new stock particularly scarce in the Midlands. Against this backdrop, there is strong demand for high-quality, sustainable logistics properties such as WB58. Strategically located at the heart of the country and with easy access to the M5 motorway, this scheme suits PDS Direct’s requirements perfectly and we were pleased to agree this deal on behalf of Custodian REIT.”