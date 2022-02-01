Walsall town centre retail parade put up for sale

The Quarter

Five self-contained retail units have gone on the market, each offering 711 sq ft of modern retail space on George Street, to the southern end of Walsall High Street.

The units are part of a parade of eight similarly styled premises that are immediately adjacent to the Asda Superstore and opposite the site of the new Walsall Studio School and The Ladder School.

The properties can be purchased individually or as a combination of units, and are ready for immediate occupation.

George Street lies within the £50 million St. Matthew’s Quarter retail and leisure scheme, which was developed by Norton and Proffitt Developments, a joint venture between St. Modwen and Goold Estates, which ended in 2021.

The development has transformed Walsall’s historic high street, delivering the UK’s largest town centre Asda, a 1,000 space multi-storey car park, 41 new apartments at Shannon’s View and the £2.7m Goldmine youth training centre in Lower Hall Lane.

In addition, St. Matthew’s Quarter has more than 70,000 sq ft of retail and leisure space, with existing occupiers including B&M and Poundland.

Anthony Williams, property director at Goold Estates, said: “We’re hugely proud to have delivered the regeneration of the southern end of Walsall High Street, in partnership with St. Modwen. We’ve worked together for more than 15 years to develop St. Matthew’s Quarter into a vibrant retail destination. It’s exciting to see the continued investment in the area with the recent £3m refurbishment of Asda and the impending completion of The Ladder School and Walsall Studio School extension.

“However, with the development completed, the time was right to wind up the joint venture and we now wish to sell the retail units. As a business we have disposed of several legacy properties in recent years and the sale of the George Street shopping parade will allow us to focus on other development and acquisition opportunities across the West Midlands.”