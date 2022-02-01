Notification Settings

Walsall apartments land is being marketed

By John Corser

A landmark residential development in Walsall has been given the green light by planners, with Harris Lamb marketing the site now that the Section 106 requirements have been formally agreed.

An artist's impression of how the development will look
An artist's impression of how the development will look

Walsall Council’s planning committee granted planning permission on the site of the town’s former police station late last year, with the s106 recently finalised.

The site on the junction of Green Lane and Court Way is now cleared, with the proposed one- and two-bedroom apartment scheme expected to attract interest from developers, housing associations, care providers and private rental investors.

Chris Jones, director of Harris Lamb’s residential land team, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity. The proposed development is close to both the town centre and its train station providing excellent links to all Midlands motorway and transport hubs.

“Being centrally located in the town, with all amenities and strong access links to the rest of the region, we expect high levels of interest from potential developers keen to spearhead this landmark project.”

Further information on the scheme can be found on the Walsall MBC planning portal (20/1103), and a data pack is now available by contacting kalvinder.kaur@harrislamb.com

Interested parties are also welcome to contact Chris Jones and James Willcock on chris.jones@harrislamb.com and james.willcock@harrislamb.com

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

