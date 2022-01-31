Senior appointment made at MNA

Kim Hazel

The company, which publishes the Express & Star, Shropshire Star and associated weekly papers and magazines, recently announced the appointment to staff.

In a statement to employees Graeme Clifford, MNA print managing director, said: “Following the announcement last week of Claverley’s acquisition of HPCi, Louise Burns has been seconded to support the integration of HPCi into the Claverley Group.

“As a result Louise will be relinquishing her responsibilities for advertising across the MNA print portfolio although she will retain her role as managing director of MNA Digital.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Kim Hazel as head of advertising. Kim will assume all responsibilities for advertising revenue across all of our print portfolio along with the digital revenues from the print sales team.