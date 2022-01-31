MNA Digital launches new website

MNA Digital is based in Wolverhampton

The rebrand of the website has been part of the Wolverhampton company’s drive to showcase the fantastic work they do with businesses across the region. One of the new sections of the website is an digital hub, where visitors can read up on latest industry news, access free digital guidebooks, catch up on MNA Digital’s latest free webinars and use free tools to help their businesses grow online.

Natalie Coughlan, head of marketing and client services at MNA Digital, said: “At MNA Digital we encourage companies to have an up-to-date website that works well for their business and is performance driven. We’ve been so busy working on our clients’ projects that we didn’t focus enough on our own website. We did an internal survey to find out what our team would want from a website, and also spoke with businesses to see what new things they would like to see.

“Two new people joined our team in the last year – talented web developer Anthony Chamberlin and our brilliant marketing executive Laurianne Dudgeon. Together they have focused on our website, incorporating the latest developments and giving it a modern and fresh new look. Over the next few weeks we will be working on increasing speed, and will focus on the key factors that Google and our users are looking for when they go to the site. I recommend businesses have a look at the site and follow our lead – if the new year means its time for a new website then it would be great to hear from them.”

MNA Digital works with businesses on a range of digital marketing solutions such as SEO, web design, paid search and social media. The cutting-edge digital marketing agency is based in the centre of Wolverhampton and their new site includes a ‘website health check’ which is a free tool that allows businesses to see how their website is performing.

Anthony Chamberlin, UX lead and web developer at MNA Digital, led the team that created the new website. He said: “We set out to refresh the MNA Digital brand by designing a website that was clean and consistent throughout. We believe in a ‘less is more’ philosophy and came up with a design that looked spacious, used colour in the right ways and produced content that was bite-sized, yet still interactive and engaging to our customers.

“There's still plenty of exciting new things to be launched on the website, including an ‘Our Work’ section that showcases the customer websites we've built, SEO campaigns that have seen businesses climb the Google search engine ladder and our Paid Search campaigns that have excelled businesses in the digital marketing space. So stay tuned.”