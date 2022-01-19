HomeServe UK appoints two senior managers

Jon Drinkwater

Experienced digital, technology and change leader Jon Drinkwater, who lives in Worcester, joins Walsall-based HomeServe UK as director of digital after a spell leading digital, change and transformation at UK energy supplier npower.

His spell at npower saw him lead a dedicated digital unit tasked with defining and delivering a multi-million-pound digital transformation of the energy supplier, across its business units and technology. Following the successful inclusion of npower’s data activities, Jon also took charge of the company’s broader change and transformation programmes.

Experienced operations leader Steve Borg, from Sutton Coldfield, joins HomeServe UK from the AA, after successful stints as the roadside giant’s director of customer services and managing director of its home services division, part of which was bought by HomeServe back in 2017.

Steve will take the helm of HomeServe’s UK-wide engineer network and operations team as its new director of field operations.

“HomeServe is rooted in entrepreneurial spirit and has strong foundations from which to grow and to capitalise on the vast opportunities in the UK market right now,” said Mr Drinkwater.

“The evolution of our digital capabilities – as well as our channels, products and technologies - will be central to us seizing those, getting ahead of the competition and driving the changes our customers want and need in 2022 and beyond.”

“Our UK-wide network of engineers is vital to ensuring we have happy customers, and we need to ensure they all have the tools, training, capabilities and time to offer the best possible experience,” said Steve Borg.