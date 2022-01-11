Firm takes over Stafford factory

The new factory

Ground was broken on the new site in June last year.

Alpha, part of the Bri-Stor Group, says it is a key milestone in its growth plans.

The new facility is designed and built to facilitate the manufacture of components for INEOS Electrochemical Solutions. Operating as Alpha Manufacturing Chemical Technologies, this brand new 35,000 sq ft state-of-the-art production facility at Beacon Park will see the significant ramping up of its precision engineering capability.

The new site will create up to 50 jobs, which includes roles for apprentices and higher apprentices, and is part of Alpha Manufacturing’s wider strategic plans which includes the creation of 100 new Staffordshire-based jobs over the next five years. Operating a 24/7 shift-pattern, the team based at Beacon Park will join over 500 other local people working in the Bri-Stor Group at Hixon.

Ownership of the facility was handed over from development partner ISE to group chief executive Martin Smith, and Alpha Manufacturing managing director Paul Clews, as work now starts to see the new factory kitted out with state-of-the-art production machinery to facilitate the production of chemical engineering components. Work still continues by ISE on the employee welfare areas of the factory, which, are due for completion by the end of April.

Mr Smith said: “This is a significant milestone in the history of our business, sparking the start of a new era for our growing company forging a long term, strategic relationship with INEOS Electrochemical Solutions. Although this has been a project long in the planning, since the ground was broken on our new site it’s been full steam ahead, and we are all so pleased to be able to start seeing the factory come to life.

“Our company has come a long way since its inception in 1989, and we are proud to be investing back into our county, including creating more quality jobs for Staffordshire people.”