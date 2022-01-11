70th anniversary donation

Daniel Barnshaw, managing director of Angle Ring Company

Angle Ring managing director Daniel Barnshaw said that Susie Wardley, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and rather than celebrating the anniversary with gifts or items, which might end up being wasteful, the company decided to donate £700 to the Breast Cancer Unit at the Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust as a thanks to the unit for supporting Susie in her recovery.

"We are indebted to the ward for the help she received and hope our donation can assist with others who are going through something similar.

"Sue has been with us for decades and we are so grateful her treatments were successful; she is now back in work as cheerful as before. Susie and all of us at Angle Ring cannot thank the unit enough for the support they gave her during her treatment."

Mr Barnshaw and his brother Mike are the third generation of the family in the business in Bloomfioeld Road and are looking forward to the next generation of the family joining in years to come.

"The last two years have been one of the most trying trading periods the company has ever encountered, but we are hopeful that the marketplaces in which we trade will enter a period of sustainable growth.