Work progressing well on £7.7m industrial scheme

Grazebrook

The business was instructed to project manage the build process of a speculative development comprising of three distribution/industrial units and two terraces of trade/industrial units at Grazebrook Park on Peartree Lane by AEW, and work is well on schedule to be completed by May next year.

The design and build programme is being carried out for AEW to address the region’s well-documented industrial stock shortage, and will provide a much-needed high-specification commercial scheme in the heart of the Midlands.

Paul Wells, head of Harris Lamb’s building consultancy team, said: “We have been involved in this development from the initial feasibility and planning stages, and we are now working closely with contractors A&H Construction to complete the warehouses across three plots to suit a range of occupiers.

“Already, we have the frame on plot two in place, which will be progressed in the coming weeks to become a 39,224 sq ft distribution centre with a 40m secure service yard, first floor offices and 69 dedicated car parking spaces.

“In addition, all groundworks at plot three are well progressed ready for the construction of five smaller units set across two terraces, with a total floor plate of 18,932 sq ft,” he added.

Work is also set to commence on plot one, comprising of two units which, at 28,632 sq ft and 15,995 sq ft, will be let individually, or have the potential to be combined as one facility.