Business lender makes senior appointment

Caroline Dunn (centre) joins BCRS Business Loans

BCRS Business Loans has announced that Caroline Dunn has joined its 17-strong team as finance director after Stephen Deakin stepped up to the role of chief executive last year.

Caroline, who has over 15 years’ experience working in finance, including senior positions at automotive suppliers and packaging manufacturers, will head up the finance team at BCRS and will be an instrumental member of the senior leadership team.

BCRS Business Loans delivered a record £13.3 million last year after pledging its support to businesses affected by the pandemic and is currently delivering recovery funding to help businesses across the West Midlands region that don’t tick all the boxes at other lenders.

Caroline said: “I am delighted to have joined BCRS Business Loans as finance director during such an exciting period of growth.

“But not only that; it is very humbling to have joined a not-for-profit organisation that is doing so much to support small businesses across the West Midlands and lends for intentional social and economic impact.

“I am looking forward to getting stuck into my new role, shaping the finance team alongside my colleagues and working with the senior leadership team to extend our support whilst remaining true to our socially-driven ethos.”

Stephen Deakin, chief executive at BCRS Business Loans, added: “It gives me great pleasure to announce that Caroline has joined our team. She brings with her a wealth of high-level finance knowledge and experience that I know is going to be incredibly valuable in her role here at BCRS.

“Our culture here at BCRS is unique and special and as soon as we met Caroline we knew that she would fit into our team perfectly. I am looking forward to working with her.”