Firm support Christmas mission

Dylan Rock (Giving Hands Mission), left, Mark Venables (Alloy Wire and George Peter (Giving Hands Mission), right

The Giving Hands Mission, which has already helped 10,000 people, is teaming up with Alloy Wire International in Brierley Hill to provide a hamper of food, toiletries, warm clothing and toys for children as the town and surrounding areas come to terms with the ongoing effects of the pandemic.

Delivery of the much-needed items will be made to the doorsteps of the elderly and individuals, who are not able to collect their items themselves or may still be self-isolating.

The company has donated £7,500 as part of its ‘Wired for Good’ campaign, which it launched to mark its 75th year in business and has already seen it share a £15,000 boost between Mary Stevens Hospice and the Chris Westwood Charity for Children with Physical Disabilities.

Mark Venables, managing director of AWI, said: “We are very passionate about our Black Country roots and all 30 of our workforce live locally, so it makes perfect sense to back a charity that is really making a difference on our doorstep.

“Christmas is a great time for most people, but there are people who will find it very difficult for one reason or another and supporting the outstanding work of The Giving Hands Mission and its excellent volunteers will hopefully bring some comfort and a little bit of cheer at a difficult time.

“As part of our 75th birthday celebrations we wanted to create a positive legacy for the big milestone, so committed to becoming carbon neutral (already achieved) and agreed to donate to four local charities - that’s three completed, one more worthy cause to go.”

The Giving Hands Mission has been operating in Dudley and Brierley Hill for the last seven years and in that time has helped the homeless and rough sleepers, the poor and needy, those with severe debt problems, those leaving hostels and rehabilitation centres, those with health problems and those fleeing domestic violence.

Its key aim is to help vulnerable people weather the storm and get back on their feet again, developing their self-confidence, increasing their ability to tackle setbacks, developing resilience and living a happy, healthy and better life.

The charity does this through a wraparound support service that includes support with accommodation, soup kitchen and food and help with employment and volunteering opportunities.

George Peter, chief operating officer at The Giving Hands Mission, concluded: “We rely on the generosity and backing of local businesses and are delighted that AWI has chosen us as one of its four charities to mark its 75th birthday.