Centre gets behind booster drive

The National Metalforming Centre in West Bromwich

The National Metalforming Centre on Birmingham Road, West Bromwich, which is run by the Confederation of British Metalforming, has the capacity to deliver more than 200 vaccines per day, but can ramp this up to help with the ‘booster’ drive.

RJR Pharmacy is working with the NHS to deliver the injections and wants to move from administering the different doses three times per week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, to operating for a full five days.

This will include the first, second, booster and flu jabs and gives local people a conveniently placed location that has lots of parking, is close to the motorway and tram and, importantly, can provide a spacious and well-ventilated venue.

“Like many organisations, we want to do our bit to help support the national effort to keep people safe against Covid-19 and the new ‘Omicron’ variant,” explained Marie Williams, NMC conferencing supervisor.

“This has seen us work with Ricky and the team at RJR Pharmacy to create a system that allows their staff and volunteers to safely administer the vaccines and, importantly, gives local people a convenient location to visit.”

She added: “With the announcement of the ‘booster’ roll-out, we believe we can be vaccinating five days per week and, if demand dictates, we can cater for nearly 5,000 people every month.”

Geraldine Bolton, chief executive of the Confederation of British Metalforming, said: “The CBM plays a major role in supporting industry in the Black Country and we are pleased to offer our facilities to the vitally important ‘booster’ roll out that will help to protect local people.”

The NMC, which has all its Covid safe accreditations in place, has grown into one of the region’s leading business and conference venues, providing eight different rooms and suites that can cater for one-to-one meetings and major events for up to 120 people.