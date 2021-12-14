Briggs Equipment acquires Forkway

One of the Forkway sites

Operating from three UK sites in Amersham, Dewsbury and Southampton, Forkway has supplied industrial equipment and expert engineering services to customers since 1961 with a philosophy and commitment that perfectly complements the Briggs proposition.

The company, which has been a sub-dealer of Cannock-based Briggs for 10 years, is well respected within the industry for its commitment to customer service and has a loyal and diverse customer portfolio that covers key geographical areas.

This acquisition further strengthens Briggs Equipment’s position as the UK and Ireland’s leading asset management and engineering services specialists, whilst ensuring Forkway customers benefit from access to a wider range of high-quality products and supporting services. The two companies already have an established and valuable working partnership through the sub-dealer arrangement that has existed successfully for 10 years.

Pete Jones, Briggs Equipment’s group managing director, said: “With the acquisition of Forkway, we are delighted to have brought a strong and long standing business partner fully within the Briggs Group. Their skilled employees, extensive customer portfolio and synergy with our own customer base means they are a further valuable addition to the Briggs Equipment Group.

“We continue to build on our recent acquisition activity and this latest deal underlines our ambition and focus to grow the Group and ultimately provide unrivalled service and coverage to our customers. Forkway has a proven track record of success that’s been built over a number of decades and whilst we will expand the overall capability of the business, we also recognise the importance of nurturing and protecting those unique and long-lasting customer partnerships.

“As with all our acquisitions, we want to work with businesses that share the same values and culture as ourselves and through our experience of working with the team at Forkway, we’re confident that they will be quickly become an integral part of the Briggs Equipment Group.

“We look forward to welcoming the Forkway team into our business, working closely with them and providing the appropriate investment and support to ensure the company can continue to prosper and fulfil its huge potential.

Richard Greaves, Forkway’s group director, said: “This acquisition will allow our business to accelerate its development as part of a values orientated, industry recognised and highly successful organisation. The positive culture and ambition that runs throughout Briggs will help our people thrive in their roles, whilst delivering key improvements to our product and service offering.