Carpet group gets OK for new unit

Victoria's new site

The planning committee of Wychavon District Council has approved plans, submitted by leading developer Stoford, for unit 7, where Victoria will house Alliance Flooring Distribution, one of its businesses.

Both Stoford and Victoria have committed to a more environmentally friendly approach to the development, with the base build of the unit being net carbon zero in operation. It will also have photovoltaic panels on the roof and there will be extensive electric vehicle charging points.

Stoford will also create two new ponds to further improve the green infrastructure on the business park.

Edward Peel, development manager at Stoford, said it had secured £28.3 million forward funding for the scheme from Frasers Logistics and Commercial Trust, a Singapore-based real estate investment trust.

Frasers’ acquisition through a forward funding agreement for the facility builds on its strategy to grow its core logistics and industrial portfolio in existing markets.

Stoford aims to start building work in the new year, with an expected completion date of Q4 2022.

“We’re pleased to have been given the go-ahead for another major business to join the raft of global names that have already made their home at Worcester Six,” said Edward.

“This is a thriving business park that is playing a significant role in helping to boost the local economy, thanks to the jobs the businesses are creating, and Victoria PLC will be no exception as it forges ahead with its growth plans.

“We’re looking forward to getting started on delivering the scheme for this historic, local company.”

Victoria, a major employer in Kidderminster since 1900, has agreed a 15-year lease for the unit.