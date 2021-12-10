Business park fully let after logistics company takes last unit

John Edwards, of 2Excel Logistics, and Nick Bryson, of LCP, at the new Burntwood Business Park base

2Excel Logistics, whose headquarters are in Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire, is to open its seventh UK base after signing a 10-year lease for unit 2, zone 4, a 21,196 sq ft unit.

It means all 68 industrial units in zones two, three and four of the business park, which are owned and managed by Kingswinford-based commercial property and investment company London and Cambridge Properties, are now fully occupied.

Jon Edwards, operations director at 2Excel Logistics, said: “As part of our transport and logistics companies’ recent growth and expansion we have increased our number of sites across the UK.

“This location was a perfect fit for the expansion of our Midlands sites and for one of our recent new client warehouse operations.

“It will be used mainly for our retail clients’ inbound container stock, storage and order picking for both their online and retail operations. It is also providing a new office location for our growing Midlands national and international transport planning team.”

The opening of the Burntwood unit has also led to the creation of six new roles and 2Excel Logistics anticipates further new jobs to be created over the next six months.

Nick Bryson, industrial asset manager at LCP, said: “There has been growing confidence in the industrial sector over the past few months, with pent up demand for units of this size, and I’m pleased that 2Excel Logistics has decided to make Burntwood Business Park its newest home – its second in the West Midlands.

“We have units ranging from 1,500 sq ft to 73,000 sq ft, making it a diverse estate for ambitious businesses. Burntwood is also a popular location because it is close to the M6 Toll, which makes it ideal for a logistics company such as 2Excel Logistics.”

Ed Home, director of Andrew Dixon & Co, which was agent for LCP, added: “We’ve worked closely with LCP for a number of years at Burntwood Business Park and we contacted 2Excel Logistics after being aware it wanted about 20,000 sq ft in the area. We accompanied them around unit 2 and agreed terms on behalf of LCP for its occupancy on a new lease. The process was very smooth and the landlord and we were able to accommodate its immediate operational needs within the agreed timeframe.”