Richard returns to Higgs’ thriving tax team

Susheel Gupta and Richard Ferguson

Higgs has welcomed Richard Ferguson into the tax team as legal director.

He started his career as a trainee solicitor with the firm in 2010 before moving elsewhere in 2015.

His return means Higgs can widen its tax offering with greater expertise in property taxes helping property investors and developers on structuring, VAT, stamp duty land tax and capital allowance planning.

Mr Ferguson said: “I’m delighted to be joining Higgs at such an exciting time for the tax team, and the firm as a whole.

“It is a firm I know well having started my career here. Many things have changed in six years since I departed, but the overall ethos and commitment to excellent service remains.

“I am excited to start my new role and further help the tax team, which has seen significant growth in recent times.”

Susheel Gupta, partner and head of tax, said the firm had seen consistent growth in tax work, particularly with business owners preparing for possible increases in Capital Gains Tax.

He added: “I’m delighted to welcome Richard to Higgs and to expand the tax team, increasing our expertise significantly.

“Richard was the first trainee I brought to the firm and it was clear he was someone with huge potential.

“We have grown year on year in terms of the type of work we’re doing. We have seen an increase in restructuring work, demergers, capital gains tax planning, employee incentivisation arrangements and the use of family investment companies.

“We also have a growing reputation for successfully challenging HMRC on some of its decisions, which hasn’t gone unnoticed.

“We have expertise that few Midlands law firms can match, including the big-hitters in Birmingham. Richard’s arrival only serves to enhance that and allows us to provide a more holistic tax offering across our board client base.”