New jobs for young people as Minster Micro invest in next generation

From left: Ben harbach, Alex Humphrey, Rhys Donohue, Katie Marlow, Olly Price, Callum Liddington and Jpordan Duffy

Worcester Road-based Minster Micro Computers has added three young IT apprentices to its team, with a fourth learning technical sales, as the company helps the quartet progress in their careers.

Olly Price, aged 19, and 17-year-old Rhys Donahue, have joined the firm as IT infrastructure apprentices while Ben Harbach, 17, has joined the company as an applications apprentice. The fourth in the group is Callum Leddington, with the 23-year-old joining as a new business sales apprentice.

The four, all from Worcestershire, will undertake a series of formal qualifications as part of their apprenticeships which will run for 18 months.

Minster Micro’s managing director Susan Marlow said she was thrilled to be adding what she described as the ‘talent of tomorrow’ to her growing team.

She said: “All four new apprentices have the passion, willingness and enthusiasm we look for in our team. I am delighted to have them onboard, to help them develop and ultimately in the long-term, to make our team stronger.

“We are in an extremely positive period of growth as we prepare to enter a new year but it is satisfying that we continue to attract new talent and give opportunities to young people who want to build successful careers.”

“The IT sector must constantly attract the talent of tomorrow and with Ben, Ollie, Rhys and Callum, we have four absolutely first-class apprentices who have promising careers ahead of them.”

The apprenticeship appointments are the latest in a long line of good people news for the company which has supported businesses with their infrastructure and software requirements for over 40 years.

It’s three previous apprentices, applications engineer Jordan Duffy, marketing assistant Hannah Powis, and the company’s first ever apprentice, infrastructure team leader Alex Humphrey, have all gone on to not only secure full-time positions at Minster, but also receive various promotions within their teams.

Earlier this year Ms Marlow’s daughter Katie, 19, also joined in a part-time role as administration assistant.