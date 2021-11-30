Masstemps makes Kidderminster move

Masstemps staff members Emma Catchpole, Andy Jay, Ian Bowen, Jay Williams, Georgia Burgess and Charlotte Hill are pictured with the Mayor of Kidderminster, Councillor Juliet Smith

Masstemps, which provides temporary, contract and permanent recruitment solutions to companies and job seekers, has moved to bigger premises in Church Street, having outgrown its previous space in Blackwell Street.

The company is celebrating its 15th anniversary throughout 2021 and it has been a year to remember in more ways than one, having also opened an office in Wolverhampton in recent weeks, whilst consolidating its reputation in Dudley, from where the business was founded in 2006.

Director Andy Jay said that the Kidderminster relocation was a sign that the future is bright for job-seekers, whilst stating that there was a massive shortage of candidates for unskilled, semi-skilled positions right now.

Mayor of Kidderminster, Councillor Juliet Smith, officially opened the new Masstemps branch on November 19 and Mr Jay also expressed his pride at seeing his company emerge from the global pandemic in a position of such strength.

He said: “Our Kidderminster move – coupled with the recent new office opening in Wolverhampton - gives you an idea of how busy we are as a recruitment consultancy right now.

Councillor Smith, said: “Masstemps’ investment in the town is fantastic news and the type of progress that Kidderminster needs to see. The business is clearly firing on all cylinders and I’m really pleased to see it.

“There are lots of people in the town who will be looking for work, so they are perfectly placed and I wish Masstemps all the success in the world.”

Georgia Burgess, Manager of Masstemps’ new Kidderminster office, said: “From a client perspective, we are looking to fill up to 50 positions at any one time. So there are lots of positions out there right now and levels of employment are high.

“This is encouraging when factoring in the difficult times we’ve all been through due to Covid-19 and Brexit. There is a huge shortage of semi-skilled and unskilled candidates, and it is our job to not only find suitable candidates for these roles, but to support those candidates in thereafter, as they embark on their career journeys. Our move to Church Street will help us to do this.”

Masstemps has grown from two directors – Ian Bowen and Mr Jay – in 2006, to employ 31 and now posts a turnover in excess of £10 million.

Mr Jay added that the employment market was a lot more changeable than in previous years, in terms of peaks and troughs in different sectors. The festive season being an example of this, he said.

“We have been planning for an upturn in positions with food production companies and warehouse roles in the run-up to Christmas.

“Our experience tells us that there isn’t a shortage of work right now, but an increase in positions in different environments. Our job is to match the right candidates with the right roles, which is what we’ve taken great pride in doing over many years.