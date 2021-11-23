Business boost as Cantonese takeaway goes online

Steve Wong, of the New Garden Cantonese takeaway, with the Ourlocal website which has boosted sales

Steve Wong, owner of the New Garden in Market Street, says the new system has generated more than 20 per cent extra orders. It has also improved the order taking efficiency at the same time due to the system’s full automation set-up.

The shop’s e-commerce website was created by Ourlocal.uk – an innovative company that designs and delivers low-cost e-commerce sites for small businesses such as shops, pubs, restaurants and takeways.

Steve said introducing online orders has allowed customers to secure their orders easily and quickly.

“When I was told about the Ourlocal.uk e-commerce site, I thought it was a really good idea and could see how it would help us. We advertised it on our Facebook page and via flyers and we experienced very quickly just how popular the online ordering site is.

“We’ve experienced a 20 per cent increase in orders via the website and we expect that to grow as more people become aware of it.”

Steve, who took over the running of the takeaway from his uncle in 2014, said feedback from customers has been positive, while staff are able to process orders quicker.

“It’s the first time we’ve had a website and it’s gone better than expected. We’re really pleased with it,” he added.

Local entrepreneur Darren Nelson launched Ourlocal.uk to help save local high streets. He invested heavily in the service, which designs and delivers ecommerce websites for small businesses so they can take online orders.

Darren said: “Your average small business owner simply does not have the time or technical skill to build their own website. That’s why we created OurLocal.uk, which builds online shops for small businesses for free. We also add their menu or products, connect their secure payment system, and set up all their collection and delivery criteria, so they are good to go in no time at all.”

He added: “We build the websites for free, and charge 6 per cent on any orders they receive. If they receive no orders, they pay nothing whatsoever. There’s no annual hosting or maintenance costs, and they can still cancel anytime. Now, there is absolutely no reason why any small business shouldn’t have their own online shop.”