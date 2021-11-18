Black Country firms could win Parliament restoration work

It will be the biggest and most complex building restoration project ever undertaken in the UK.

The programme has been set up to tackle the essential work needed to the Palace of Westminster, home of the UK Parliament, which is falling apart faster than it can be fixed and is in urgent need of repair.

It is expected to create thousands of new jobs and apprenticeships, on and off-site, deploying labour, materials and contracts from across the whole of the UK.

The historic project will need a variety of specialist skills and a range of both building conservation and heritage trades.

The round table event will focus on how the project can benefit the Black Country in terms of jobs, skills and contractual opportunities and will involve leaders of relevant local businesses in the construction, heritage, conservation, skills and supply chain sectors as well as leaders of regional business representative organisations and local political stakeholders.

The restoration and renewals team is keen to explore The Black Country’s regional strengths and any potential barriers that might prevent businesses from getting involved. They also want to understand how they could help address the region’s skills gaps that might exist.

Chamber chief executive Corin Crane said: “This is a great opportunity for the Black Country to shape the procurement process of a national project with significant historical interest. It will help ensure procurement processes are inclusive and accessible to individual tradespeople, small and medium-sized enterprises and large companies alike.”