Laboratory brings job creation to Smethwick

The Calibration Select Laboratory, which performs calibrations using state-of-the-art testing equipment and the latest processes across a range of electrical, force, pressure, temperature, dimensional and torque equipment, and mass weights, is an expansion to the company’s calibration service offering, which has a history dating back to the industrial revolution.
Avery Weigh-Tronix, which celebrated its bicentennial celebration in June 2018, prides itself on its heritage, and its continuing investment into people and the region. The company has historically been known as a weighing scale manufacturer, however in recent years it has expanded into providing a wide range of calibration services.
Alongside the new laboratory-based roles, which include three new Calibration and Repair Technicians, the company has also recruited a Forensic Investigations graduate through the Government’s Kickstart Scheme. The Coventry University alumni will gain hands-on experience, learning all aspects of the processes and procedures used for calibration; from how a metrology equipment calibration lab operates, to being trained how to write live project calibration procedures for the laboratory teams to follow, ensuring standardisation for UKAS accreditations.
Originally planned to open in June , but delayed due to Covid-19, the laboratory specialises in providing a five-day turnaround as standard, by utilising a network of more than150 UK-based service engineers to aid its collection and delivery service.
Andy Fox, business unit manager, who has overseen the startup of Calibration Select said: “This is a hugely exciting time for Calibration Select, and another chapter in the 200 year history of Avery Weigh-Tronix. We are constantly looking at how we can better service our customers to remain market leaders in the industry, creating new and innovative ways of working and continuing to invest in our people and our community. The new laboratory is just one step towards our planned growth over the next five years. We are committed to ensuring the next 200 years can be just as revolutionary as the first.”