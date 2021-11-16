Laboratory brings job creation to Smethwick

Pressure calibration equipment being assessed

The Calibration Select Laboratory, which performs calibrations using state-of-the-art testing equipment and the latest processes across a range of electrical, force, pressure, temperature, dimensional and torque equipment, and mass weights, is an expansion to the company’s calibration service offering, which has a history dating back to the industrial revolution.

Avery Weigh-Tronix, which celebrated its bicentennial celebration in June 2018, prides itself on its heritage, and its continuing investment into people and the region. The company has historically been known as a weighing scale manufacturer, however in recent years it has expanded into providing a wide range of calibration services.

Alongside the new laboratory-based roles, which include three new Calibration and Repair Technicians, the company has also recruited a Forensic Investigations graduate through the Government’s Kickstart Scheme. The Coventry University alumni will gain hands-on experience, learning all aspects of the processes and procedures used for calibration; from how a metrology equipment calibration lab operates, to being trained how to write live project calibration procedures for the laboratory teams to follow, ensuring standardisation for UKAS accreditations.

Originally planned to open in June , but delayed due to Covid-19, the laboratory specialises in providing a five-day turnaround as standard, by utilising a network of more than150 UK-based service engineers to aid its collection and delivery service.