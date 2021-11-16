Awards double for housebuilder

The Horgan Homes team accepting one of the five star awards at the International Property Awards

Horgan Homes, which builds homes across the region, is now in with a chance of securing the overall UK International Property Awards after gaining two five star awards for residential development (Worcestershire) and residential interior show home (West Midlands) for its Manor Gardens development at Hackman’s Gate, near Belbroughton.

Only winners with five-star accolades are put forward to be considered as the overall UK champion, which will be announced in January.

The United Kingdom Property Awards are the largest, most prestigious, and widely recognised programme throughout the regions. The awards are judged by an independent panel of more than 80 industry experts and judging focuses on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

Director Sophie Horgan said: “To be recognised by such renowned industry awards is a huge achievement for what is still very much a family-run business.

“We take huge pride in every single one of our developments and homes, as we know that these properties become the centre of our buyer’s families and day-to-day lives.”

She added: “Awards like this just confirm that we’re doing a great job at achieving our vision, something which we couldn’t do without our dedicated team, subcontractors and suppliers such as our interior designers, the Birmingham based Harris Byrne.”

Horgan Homes’ winning development, Manor Gardens, is a gated estate of nine four/five bedroomed homes near the Clent Hills in Worcestershire. The firm has recently broken ground on the second phase on site, a number of luxury three-bedroomed single storey properties.