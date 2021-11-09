Brandenburg exhibiting at roadshow in city

Brandenburg UK

Brierley Hill-based Brandenburg’s professional insect control systems and fly trap technology are manufactured in the West Midlands and shipped to 140 countries worldwide.

Its flagship products are used across a wide variety of industries including food processing, restaurants, supermarkets, bottling plants, cafes, hotels, schools, airports and healthcare settings.

At the roadshow, which takes place at the University of Wolverhampton on Thursday, November 11, the company will explain how moving from fluorescent to LED fly traps can cut emissions by up to 87 per cent.

Over the past few years, the company, which recently signed a pledge to achieve net zero by 2041, has taken a number of steps to reduce its own carbon footprint.

It has achieved a 69 per cent reduction in carbon emissions since 2018, just by switching from fluorescent to LED lighting at its own offices and manufacturing facilities in the West Midlands.

The company has also removed foam from its packaging to entirely recyclable packing material and is planning on moving to 100 per cent renewable electricity and gas in early 2022.

So far, 50 per cent of Brandenburg’s customers have converted to LED fly traps and the company is confident all of them will have done by next year.

Brandenburg sales director Tahir Rashid said: “When it comes to reducing their carbon emissions, fly traps probably aren’t the first thing that enters a company’s mind.

“A lot of people are really surprised when we explain just how much of a carbon reduction can be achieved by switching over to LED fly traps.

“Not only does it reduce carbon footprint by reducing energy consumption, it also saves a significant amount of money on electrical running costs.

“So it helps save the planet and also helps businesses save money.”

He added: “At Brandenburg, we are passionate about sustainability and want to do what we can to help the world achieve our carbon reduction targets.