Conference and awards on same day

The chamber, along with panellists from a number of business sectors, will examine the economic challenges businesses are tackling due to Brexit and Covid-19 and discuss the economic prospects for regional firms as it continues to run its biggest and most ambitious campaign in its history, Black Country 2.0.

The morning conference, broadcast live from Wolverhampton Racecourse between 9.30am and 1.30pm, will be followed by an afternoon of celebrations when the achievements, hard work and resilience of Black Country businesses are applauded in the Chamber’s annual awards reception, streamed live from 5.30pm.

With levelling-up, supply chain issues, remote working, post-pandemic skills shortages, sustainability, and other factors high on the agenda, the conference will be the flagship event of Black Country 2.0 and feature a range of panellists exploring themes and topics which matter to businesses today.

Panellists during the morning conference include business leaders from a variety of sectors including, Ryan Cartwright from the British Business Bank, Marion Doherty, Department for International Trade (West Midlands), Neil Lloyd from FBC Manby Bowdler, Vicky Rogers, Halesowen Business Improvement District, Nella Share, MET Recruitment, Richard Bradley from Midlands Connect, Andy Medler, Moneycorp and Terry Monkton from Simworx.

Neil Lloyd, managing director of FBC Manby Bowdler, a Black Country 2.0 business partner said: "The Black Country 2.0 campaign has put a spotlight on the multiple challenges which are facing businesses in this changing economic landscape.

“FBC Manby Bowdler, through its work with companies and organisations across the region, has seen the impact Brexit, Covid and now the supply chain crisis is having on our business base.

“But challenges also bring opportunities. The Government is already making a commitment to invest here, with the relocation of the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

“If the same commitment can be made to projects such as supporting business, sustainability and skills, then there are many reasons to be optimistic as we come out of one of the most turbulent times most businesses have ever faced.

“Black Country businesses are resilient and enterprising. The organisations dedicated to supporting them are working hard on their behalf. I’m delighted to join these businesses and organisations on the panel for the Chamber’s Business Conference, working together we can make sure that ‘levelling up’ for the Black Country brings prosperity for the people who live and work here. "

The conference and awards reception will take place in accordance with the latest Covid-19 secure guidelines and will welcome only a limited physical audience at Wolverhampton Racecourse.