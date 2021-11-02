Cameron Coley-Smith

Fisher German has promoted Cameron Coley-Smith, who works in the firm’s infrastructure services department, to senior associate.

Cameron works on behalf of clients in the water industry including Severn Trent Water and South Staffordshire Water.

He said: “I’m very pleased to receive this promotion in recognition of my work with the firm.

“I joined Fisher German as a graduate in 2016 and it’s excellent that there’s a clear pathway to progress through the business.

“I work in a fantastic team and it’s a very interesting time for the sector which is great to be part of.”

The firm has made a total of 37 promotions across its 26 offices as part of its career progression framework, which provides colleagues with a pathway for professional development.

Fisher German Senior Partner, Tim Shuldham, said it is the hard work of colleagues as well as the strength and resilience of the business that have made these promotions possible.

He said: “I would like to congratulate all of those across the firm who have received promotions.

“It is a testament to the hard work of everyone at Fisher German, and a commitment from the Partnership to continually invest in professional development, that has allowed our teams to continue growing throughout the last 18 months where many firms have pulled back.

“I have no doubt that this growth will continue as we are awarded an increasing number of competitive contracts with both new and existing clients.