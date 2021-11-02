New occupiers for Waterfront Business Park

Malcolm Jones – Director of Office Agency for KWB; Louise Allen – Head of Support for TEAM Software, new occupiers at One Waterfront Business Park; Max Shelley – Associate for Bulleys

Sitting adjacent to Merry Hill Shopping Centre, Waterfront Business Park has been enjoying increased popularity following its acquisition by Bridges Fund Management and a programme of refurbishment managed by KWB Workplace.

Comprising 230,000 sq ft of commercial space across nine self-contained buildings, the park’s current occupiers include West Midlands Ambulance Service, solicitors Higgs, Dudley College of Technology, Emerson and Royal Mail. Joint agents, KWB and Bulleys have now added to that list by securing two new deals at Unit 1, totalling 6,670 sq ft.

As the programme of refurbishment continues, Unit 7 is about to come to market – either for sale or to let, offering high quality HQ offices of 32,965 sq ft.

Max Shelley, Associate at Bulleys, said: “Unit 7 represents a unique opportunity to secure one of the largest self-contained, detached offices on the market, and in a popular business park location too.”

“The appeal of the area is also set to increase with the extension of the Metro Line due to reach Merry Hill in 2023, giving direct access to this area from Birmingham city centre.”

The larger of the two recent lettings at Unit 1 was to TEAM Software, software developers for security, cleaning and FM companies. Relocating from within the wider Waterfront development in a ‘flight to quality’, TEAM has taken 4,802 sq ft on the first floor.

Bernie Oattes, operations director at TEAM Software, explained: “We’ve been in the Brierley Hill area for over 20 years and, for the past 10 years, on the other side of the canal. When we saw Unit 1 on Waterfront Business Park, the quality of space and the open, spacious feel of the Park were major selling points for us. This gives our staff a great working environment and overall occupancy costs are favourable compared with older properties.”

The second letting at Unit 1 was to Optical Express, the provider of laser eye surgery, lens surgery and private cataract surgery, for 1,868 sq ft. They selected Waterfront Business Park as the new location for their Dudley clinic, having vacated Merry Hill Shopping Centre.

Hugh Kerr, commercial director of Optical Express, said: “Our Dudley Waterfront clinic is part of a significant programme of investment being delivered by Optical Express, as we continue to grow and open new clinics across the UK.

“The Waterfront clinic is ideally located for our patients. Situated close to the main motorway network, the clinic is easily accessible, with free on-site parking and just a short walk from the popular Merry Hill Shopping Centre, making it even more convenient for patients.

“All Optical Express clinics are equipped with the latest generation of diagnostics equipment and state-of-the-art eye care technology, so the modern, well-maintained Waterfront Business Park fits our brand.”

In addition to 32,965 sq ft at Unit 7, there is also currently one suite of 4,437 sq ft remaining on the first floor of Unit 1, with potential to split the suite from 2,000 sq ft.