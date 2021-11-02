Move to new headquarters for nGeneration

Lisa Bond – director of sales (retail); John Bowen – managing director, Andy Street, Mayor of the West Midlands; Caroline Cronin-Brunt, chief executive; Tom Hollinshead – director of marketing and communications; Dina Mistry, director of major accounts and Andrew Cox, of Hawkins Hatton.

nGeneration, which was founded in 2001 by Caroline Cronin-Brunt and the late Bernard Cronin, two former corporate hospitality operators, is now in 20,000 sq ft premises at Vaughan Park, Sedgley Road East.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street visited on October 15 for the official launch.

The business started from a 200 sq ft office in Oldbury Technology Centre and later moved to Castle Court, Castlegate, Dudley, from where it made the move to Vaughan Park between March and August.

nGeneration provides IT services and solutions to the UK hospitality, retail, and leisure markets and now employs a workforce of more than 80 highly trained specialists based all over the UK.

It has taken on around 35 additional staff in the last few months, many based locally, with plans to increase this further and bring on board apprentices.

From initially providing training and implementation, nGeneration now offers a comprehensive range of services including systems deployment, support and field service, procurement, asset management and resourcing, alongside software solutions, all centrally managed in Tipton.

Working with customers, mainly in the Midlands and London, nGeneration develops bespoke services and solutions allowing them to focus on their core business.

The move to the new premises move was assisted by Dudley's Hawkins Hatton Corporate Lawyers who have been with nGeneration throughout its journey.

Chief executive Caroline Cronin-Brunt said; "The new premises are a testament to everything that Bernard and I have worked for over time, and I have continued to develop the business with the assistance of John Bowen. The success of nGeneration has been due to the hard work and team effort of everyone within nGeneration."

Colin Rodrigues, corporate partner at Hawkins Hatton, said: “nGeneration is one of those businesses that had success written all over it. Having known both Bernard and Caroline from when they started the business, I know that the new flagship office will enable nGeneration to continue its future expansion and do what it is good at by delivering effective services to its blue-chip clients."