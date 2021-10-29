Group shortlisted for technology award

Richard Cox

The awards, now in their ninth year, celebrate the best technology innovation in the event industry over the past year and are judged by a panel of industry experts, including Event Tech Lab founder, James Morgan, Reed Exhibition’s global innovation success manager, Abi Cannons and Informa’s director of event marketing, Kathryn Frankson.

Langley Compass Group has been nominated for its work with Worcestershire County Cricket Club, which saw the company support the club in executing its Go Live event by implementing a bespoke web-based solution with dashboard reporting in just 28 days, allowing the club to welcome spectators back safely on May 26.

The software development and project management teams designed an ‘order to seat’ function to enable spectators to order any food, drink and retail items from the comfort of their seats within the stadium via any mobile device.

Winners of the Event Technology Awards will be announced at Event Tech Live on November 3.

Richard Cox, managing director of Langley Compass Group, said: “We are very proud to have been shortlisted for the Event Technology Awards for our work with Worcestershire County Cricket Club and are looking forward to the awards ceremony in November.

“Over the last five months, Worcestershire County Cricket Club has continued to utilise our ‘order to seat’ solution to ensure spectators remain safe when visiting the venue, and this is something they plan to take forward to aid customer service and experience, as well as to increase food, beverage and retail revenue.

“Our team worked tirelessly to ensure the solution was perfect for the club’s Go Live event, so this highly coveted award is great recognition of everyone’s outstanding contributions.”