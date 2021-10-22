Law firm builds up residential property team

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

Law firm FBC Manby Bowdler has strengthened the residential property team at its Wolverhampton branch with the appointment of a new senior associate solicitor.

Gurdev Singh Mann,left, and Andrew Wynne
Gurdev Singh Mann,left, and Andrew Wynne

Gurdev Singh Mann has joined the team to specialise in residential conveyancing matters, including buying and selling freehold and leasehold properties, transfer of equity plus mortgages and re-mortgages.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in residential property matters, having worked for regional and national law firms dealing with clients based in locations stretching from London to the West Midlands.

Head of the conveyancing team, Jarna Rahman, welcomed Mr Mann to the firm, saying: “The residential property market is booming and our services are very much in demand currently. That means Gurdev will be hitting the ground running to ensure we continue to deliver a stellar service to our clients, working tirelessly to ensure property matters are made simple and easy to navigate. We’re delighted to welcome him to our experienced team.”

Mr Mann added: “It’s an exciting time to be joining FBC Manby Bowdler, with the housing market booming thanks to the Stamp Duty holiday which was introduced last July. Property transactions have increased by more than 200 per cent in the last year according to HMRC and it will be interesting to see what happens towards the end of the year with the land tax returning to normal.”

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News