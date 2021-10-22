Law firm builds up residential property team

Gurdev Singh Mann,left, and Andrew Wynne

Gurdev Singh Mann has joined the team to specialise in residential conveyancing matters, including buying and selling freehold and leasehold properties, transfer of equity plus mortgages and re-mortgages.

He brings with him a wealth of experience in residential property matters, having worked for regional and national law firms dealing with clients based in locations stretching from London to the West Midlands.

Head of the conveyancing team, Jarna Rahman, welcomed Mr Mann to the firm, saying: “The residential property market is booming and our services are very much in demand currently. That means Gurdev will be hitting the ground running to ensure we continue to deliver a stellar service to our clients, working tirelessly to ensure property matters are made simple and easy to navigate. We’re delighted to welcome him to our experienced team.”