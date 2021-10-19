Eco-conscious beauty brand takes on new base

Liz Needham

FFS Beauty, which is based in Cannock, is the award-winning sustainable brand behind the UK’s first female shaving subscription box.

As sales continue to soar the firm, which already features in High Street stores including Next’s signature Beauty Halls and Ocado, has moved to a new 5,500 sq ft base on Morgans Business Park, Betty Lane, to keep up with demand.

The extra space will also help FFS Beauty, which created the world’s first female three step shaving system, as they plan to launch in France later this year. Having already been available to ship across Europe the move will strengthen ties in the country as it will create a fully integrated French website and shopping platform allowing the brand to expand into new markets.

Liz Needham, managing director at FFS Beauty, said FFS Beauty was born from a passion for creating quality, women centric shaving products which stood out from other products on the market not only in its commitment to sustainability and reducing plastic but also in performance.

She said: “Our new warehouse space is part of wider plans to double production in the next year. We have already reached over 100,000 active subscribers with over 1.5 million razor sets sold and have ambitious plans to continue this strong growth.

“Expanding into France is the logical next step. We already have significant interest from the country with people ordering items to be shipped across the world. This is the next step and will create a fully dedicated French site offering the same great sustainable products while expanding our reach.

“This is an exciting new chapter for the brand and we are excited to be able to continue to grow our plastic free, sustainable ranges.”

FFS Beauty, which stands for Fuss Free Shaving, is the UK’s first female shaving subscription box. Started in 2016 it was born from a passion for creating female centred beauty products which were locally sourced and sustainable.

Manufactured in the Midlands each of the ergonomically designed shavers, which have been crafted to perfectly fit the female hand, can be personalised and feature six diamond-coated steel blades per head. The company also runs an inhouse blade recycling scheme where members can return their used blades to be recycled.

Last year they also launched a new luxury home spa range. The Botanicals Range is handcrafted in a local factory which is purely powered by renewable energy making them as good for the planet as they are your body.

With sustainability a key driving factor the business is also 100 per cent cruelty free and approved under the International Leaping Bunny Program as well as being committed to becoming carbon neutral by not only offsetting but reducing carbon consumption.

All of the packaging is plastic free and recyclable with plant-based compostable wrap and 100% recyclable sugar cane tubes.

Recognised in the industry for its innovative approach and design FFS Beauty has this year been awarded the Editor’s Choice and Eco Lifestyle winner in the Beauty Shortlist Awards, recognising ethical beauty ranges going above and beyond. They were also recognised in the Global Make Up Awards 2020, were a Gold Winner in the London Beauty Awards in 2019 and voted Product of the Year in the Consumer Survey of Product Innovation 2019, as well as being recognised in the OK magazine Beauty Awards 2018.

It is the British brand making huge waves in the beauty and shaving industry.