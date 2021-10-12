Alastair Shand has joined The Tipton

Mr Shand, who also joins the Tipton’s Board, has joined the Tipton from the Skipton Building Society where he successfully led the society’s business partnering and cost teams as director of financial strategy. He has extensive experience of leading financial departments across the financial services sector including seven years at Lloyds Banking Group and prior to that six years at HBOS.

His reputation has been built on his significant expertise in commercial business partnering, cost management and strategy, and he has a strong track record for improving sustainable business performance and implementing business strategy.

"I’m excited to be joining a society with such a proud history and heritage of supporting its customers. I’m looking forward to helping the society to continue to grow and to provide our customers with a great experience through a fascinating period of change for the society and the wider sector," said Mr Shand