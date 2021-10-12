Director Max Kendrick, left, chairman William Kendrick and design director AndyCockayne, right

Kendrick Homes, which currently operates seven sites across the Midlands and Oxfordshire, has donated £1,750 to Paralympics GB and £2,500 to Midlands Air Ambulance, Mind, Primrose Hospice, The Prince’s Trust and Voluntary Action Stratford-on-Avon.

The final charitable gifts were given to St Richard’s Hospice Worcester, who received £7,500 and The Forest Dog Rescue, who will benefit from £7,000.

All of the organisations were chosen due to having some personal connection to the chairman and three directors, with William Kendrick, James Rennison, Andrew Cockayne and Max Kendrick wanting to recognise the support given to friends, their love for animals and a desire to help young people thrive in enterprise and sport.

“It has been widely reported that Covid-19 has delivered a massive hammer blow to the funding activities of charities, so this year, more than ever, it is important that we do our bit by giving more,” explained William Kendrick, who is now the fifth generation chairman of Kendrick Homes.

“All of the organisations we have chosen have a real personal link to us, whether they have touched our lives at some point or due to our interests outside of work. They all do valuable work, and our donations will hopefully help them continue to deliver essential local services and life-saving activities.”

He continued: “This is just one part of our long-term Environmental, Social and Governance strategy and our determination to be a builder that leaves a positive impact on the communities we work in.”

Kendrick Homes build and sell modern homes, designed by an in-house team with style and high-quality materials and fittings, including Porcelanosa, Villeroy & Boch, Siemens and Grohe.

Founded in 1880 by William Kendrick, the Stourbridge headquartered firm spent in the region of £5 million this year in Contribution Infrastructure Levy and Section 106 payments to support development in local areas.

One of the latest examples is a £470,000 payment to local authorities at its Coombe Hill site and this covers contributions to improve primary school provision, to Tewkesbury Library to increase access to IT and digital technology and family memberships for the Wildlife Trust for everyone who lives on its development.

William concluded: “We are continuing to develop our ESG strategy, and have introduced measures, such as planting 10 trees in the National Forest for every house we build and exploring how we can leverage A-Rated appliances, ultra-energy efficient heating, high performance insulation and low energy lighting with LED technology in our properties.