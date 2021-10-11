Manufacturing survey is launched

Johnathan Dudley of Crowe

Johnathan Dudley, national head of manufacturing who is based at Oldbury, said: “Crowe and CBM value the views of those working and driving businesses in the sector on the trends that are shaping the manufacturing industry and the opportunities and challenges that the sector faces.

“This survey seeks to gauge the opinion of those who work in the industry on key issues such as Brexit, supply chains and other concerns facing manufacturing businesses.”

CBM President Steve Morley said: “We are delighted to be working with Crowe for a third year on the annual manufacturing survey to help us to understand the real issues facing manufacturing businesses in the UK.

“Understanding where we are now, the issues we face and the potential solutions, can help formulate the plans of manufacturing industry leaders for 2022.”

Mr Dudley added: “This survey is being launched just as the furlough support scheme is unwinding and we are yet to see the full effect of this and the impact it will have both on the jobs market and the economy.

“Next year will see a number of loans and other financial support become due for repayment and this will undoubtedly impact on cashflow and companies’ ability to invest.

“This survey will provide a very good barometer of the mood and plans of the manufacturing sector and I would urge all those involved in the industry to take part and help us form the best possible picture of the position now and the issues we face moving forward.”

All those completing the survey will be entered into a draw to have the chance to learn how to negotiate a bumpy road on a half day Land Rover experience at Eastnor Castle on Herefordshire.

The winner will be announced in December with the survey results being published in Crowe’s annual report to be launched in January.