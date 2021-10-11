Joanne Hartshorne and Nic Dowding, right,, partners with David Evans, managing partner at Enoch Evans

Enoch Evans, which was established 137 years ago and is the largest law firm in Walsall, is taking over the highly-regarded Cannock-based Gardner, Iliff and Dowding.

The move brings together two businesses with an impressive heritage. Both have served their communities since the late 19th Century. It also marks only the second time Enoch Evans has expanded outside Walsall, after opening a new branch office in Sutton Coldfield in 2018.

The acquisition will provide local individuals and businesses with a more extensive range of legal services than previously available, backed by Enoch Evanss expertise and modern approach.

Enoch Evans plans to build and expand GID’s expertise in wills, tax and probate, conveyancing and family law. Significantly, expertise in key practice areas such as corporate and commercial, commercial property, commercial and civil litigation, employment, administration of financial affairs and contested probate will now also be provided, strengthening the service offering available to individuals and businesses in Cannock.

The firm will continue its key role in the community from the town centre office in Wolverhampton Road, providing traditional legal services but in a modern fashion, embracing technology and continuing to put service first.

“We are incredibly excited to have completed this acquisition and to be growing our client base in such a great town as Cannock,” said David Evans, Enoch Evans Managing Partner.

“The firm of Gardner, Iliff and Dowding has been an outstanding presence in the town. Both our practices offer traditional legal services in a modern way, always putting our quality of service first when working with individuals and business clients.

“The acquisition of GID proves that Enoch Evans is not standing still; we are growing and developing whilst still retaining our long-standing family values while clients will benefit from a firm offering a full spectrum of services for the first time.

“Cannock will be an exciting focus for us in terms of development and recruitment and being able to deliver a wide range of legal services. We will be joining forces with the GID team and recruiting staff to grow the business offering.”

Enoch Evans LLP is a full-service law firm servicing clients throughout the UK. The company, which has more than 90 members of staff and is ranked in the Legal 500, a directory of the world’s best law firms, was first established in 1884 by former Mayor of Walsall Enoch Evans.

David said: “We are thrilled with this acquisition which illustrates the strong position our firm is in and which has developed over so many years. It also underlines our deep understanding of the value of being embedded in a community. We look forward to serving the people and businesses of Cannock.”

GID, which was set up by James Gardner in 1864, is recognised for its professional team’s dedication to providing quality legal services and has an excellent reputation throughout Staffordshire.

Nicholas Dowding, Senior Partner in GID, said: “Enoch Evans LLP is an impressive law firm which shares our ethos of having a strong client-focused approach. We also have a long history of serving our communities.