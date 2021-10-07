CEO named as a top business leader

Tony Hague

The chief excutive of PP Control & Automation in Cheslyn Hay impressed judges with the way he has taken the business from £3 million in 2001 to a projected £30m revenue this coming year, supporting more than 20 of the world’s largest machine builders.

His company’s expertise touches all our lives, whether that is in the supply of fresh milk, waterproofing mobile phones, bagging your crisps or helping Formula 1 teams perform well in Monaco.

Investment in people and processes has been at the heart of Mr Hague’s approach and helped beat off the challenge of over 600 nominees in the programme, which is supported by The Times and celebrates the inspiring leaders behind the country’s most successful and fast-growing medium-sized firms.

“This is a tremendous honour, but one that has only been made possible thanks to everyone who works at PP Control & Automation,” explained Mr Hague.

“The last 20 months have been some of the most challenging I’ve ever known in business and all 230 staff at PP C&A have gone above and beyond to make sure we’ve continued to supply our customers, including helping produce wiring harnesses for use in the VentilatorChallengeUK consortium.”

He added: “We are now emerging from the pandemic in a really strong position to grow and have set our sights on increasing sales to £30m by the end of this year and then a longer-term plan to move us towards annual revenues of £50m.”

The featured LDC Top 50 come from every corner of the country and operate across a diverse range of sectors. Collectively, they employ more than 9,500 people and contribute more than £1.2 billion to the UK economy.

LDC’s John Garner said: “The last 18 months have presented challenges that none of us could have foreseen, but despite everything, it’s fantastic to see that so many business leaders have achieved remarkable things. Through their resourcefulness and resilience, this year’s Top 50 Most Ambitious Leaders prove that the flame of ambition is hard to extinguish.