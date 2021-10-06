Council urged to engage with businesses over transport plan

Henrietta Brealey

The Birmingham Transport Plan 2031, based on a 2020 consultation, is scheduled to be discussed at he council’s cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

It aims to help Birmingham city centre meet the challenges of the next decade and includes limited access for private cars with no through trips allowed.

The chambers wants the council to constructively engage with businesses that have been “rocked to the core” by the pandemic and are only just embarking on the long road to recovery.

The plan is based around reallocating road space to support the delivery of public transport and active travel networks, transforming the city centre through a network of pedestrianised streets and public spaces integrated with public services and cycling infrastructure, prioritising active travel – walking and cycling – in local neighbourhoods and managing demand thorough parking measures.

Where development potential exists, land currently occupied by car parking would be put to more productive use.

GBCC played an active role in consulting its members on the plans and submitted formal feedback to the council in April 2020.

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of the GBCC, said: “The changes proposed in the Council’s transport plan are likely to lead to a huge overhaul of the way we move goods and people around the city.

“It’s clear that the importance of the sustainability agenda has gained even greater traction during the pandemic and our members recognise that action needs to be taken to reduce dangerously high levels of pollution.

“Let’s not forget that many businesses have been rocked to their core by the pandemic and are only just embarking on the long road to recovery and will be concerned about any additional costs they could potentially face.