Ercon

With three bays currently at full capacity, the expansion into this sector of the business is set to help Ercon meet the increasing demand for fabricated services as part of their overall service.

“The business has gone from strength to strength over the course of the past 18 months or so. With a new website and increasing demand from our ever-growing list of customers, we’re really pleased we can now provide a more comprehensive service,” said managing director Matthew Green.

“Our powder coating services has always been the core of our business, but we’ve always been able to offer customers a full service from design and fabrication all the way through to the powder coating.”

Ercon has been around for almost 30 years with two core businesses, Ercon Powder Coating, which provides quality powder coating services for all sectors and Ercon Engineering, combining extensive design and fabrication work.

In expanding the Ercon Engineering side of the business, Ercon Group can take on larger projects from customer’s looking for a ‘one-stop solution’ in which Ercon can undertake everything from design and assembly through to their famous powder coating services.

“We want this expansion to show that we’re not just powder coaters, we can provide a full service, no matter the size or quantity of parts making life much easier for our customers.

Based in Bilston, just outside of Wolverhampton, Ercon Engineering are based on the Spring Vale Business Park spread across three units.