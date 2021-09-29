Talbots Law appoints new CEO to develop five-year expansion plan

Mary Morgan and Dave Hodgetts

Talbots Law, which employs more than 280 people across its six offices in the Black Country and Worcestershire, has named Dave Hodgetts as its new chief executive.

The experienced commercial director and qualified accountant joins after a strong 25-year career with Taylor Wimpey and E.ON, with one of his first tasks being to put in place a significant five-year growth plan that will involve consistent organic growth, the opening of new offices and the potential for future acquisitions.

He will look to build on the company’s core values of trust, innovation and delivering expert legal advice in a way that clients understand, an approach that has seen annual fees grow by 26 per cent during a pandemic to reach £16 million by the end of 2021.

“This is a very exciting time to be joining Talbots, a law firm that dates back more than 200 years and one that boasts an excellent reputation,” explained Mr Hodgetts.

“We have emerged from the pandemic in a very strong position, with growth across all of our core areas of law, including residential property, trusts and estates, dispute resolution, commercial, family and criminal defence.”

He continued: “My task is to use the operational and commercial experience gained working for two Plcs to develop a five-year plan that will build on Talbots’ strong position in the region, whilst naturally staying true to our core values.

“Everything is in place; the outstanding people we employ, the passion to look after the interests of our clients and the desire to continuously be better. We just need the longer-term strategy in place that takes the company into new geographic areas, capitalises on national services more and achieves expansion through a blend of organic growth and complementary acquisitions.”

Talbots Law, which has offices in Codsall, Dudley, Halesowen, Kidderminster, Stourbridge and Wolverhampton, has recruited an additional 50 staff over the last 12 months, with another 30 positions to fill between now and the end of the year.

These range from administrative roles and trainee solicitors to experienced residential property experts and director level appointments.

“We are a people and service business, so getting to know the staff and our customers’ wants and needs has been key for me,” continued Dave.

“Whilst our customer service is one of the best in our sector, there are always opportunities to do things better and I’m a firm believer in ‘adding value’. All of our existing processes will be reviewed to see how we can improve them further, together with extending the excellent team we currently have.”

Mary Morgan, who has handed over the role of CEO, said: “It’s fantastic that we have attracted Dave to the Talbots family, and he has come along at the right time in our development.