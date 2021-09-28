Rothley

Following a period of continued growth, the Rothley team have taken new warehouse and office space in Wolverhampton, spreading over 56,000 sq ft, which will allow it to double the stock it can hold.

The new Central Midlands location at Discovery Park, Wobaston Road will be officially opened on Wednesday, October 6.

Rothley, previously at Macrome Road, Tettenhall, has 195 years of history

It now offers 12 product categories that it supplies to the DIY, building and hardware market sectors.

Rothley’s core product ranges include tube and fittings, profiles and metal sheets, curtain pole systems, sliding door and handrail systems and bathroom accessories, which they supply to retailers and merchants across the country.

The team is led by managing director Stuart Hobbs, who joined Rothley from LG Harris in 2019, with more than 30 years’ experience in the industry.

Since taking over the reins he has changed the direction and fortunes of the company, bringing a commitment to sustainable and ethical processes, focusing on industry changing innovation and building a team around him who are equally committed to the cause.

Mr Hobbs said: “Transforming a company with a 200-year history is no mean feat, but the team here at Rothley are committed to building a business that is likely to see at least the next 200 years.

“This move is testament to that commitment and our success in pioneering new innovative and modern solutions to ironmongery products like curtain poles, utensil rails, hairpin legs and shelving brackets.

“In line with the growth of the business, we are looking to further bolster our team, including the new Insight and Innovation department, by hiring local talent over the coming months.