The trainees

The Brierley Hill firm is committed to working with the most promising law professionals who bring with them a diverse range of both experience and knowledge.

The trainees, who began their training contracts this month are Chloe Shilton, Jess Bull, Simrit Chahal, Raj Chohan, Sarah-Jane Goodswen, Eleanor Martin and Sophie Walmsley.

University of Exeter graduate Chloe will commence her first six months with Higgs in the commercial property team, while Jess joins Higgs after a period as a paralegal at one of the world’s leading professional services organisations.

Simrit has extensive experience in personal injury, Raj joins the firm after a period as a litigation legal assistant and Sarah is a recent first-class law graduate from the University of Birmingham.

Eleanor achieved a distinction at the University of Law and Sophie is another University of Birmingham alumni who also achieved a first-class degree.

Nick Taylor, managing partner at Higgs, said: “We’re delighted to welcome these new faces to the Higgs LLP family as we continue to seek out and develop some of the best talent in the West Midlands.

“We have seen huge interest in our training contracts and feel confident we have selected some tenacious, determined and enthusiastic people.