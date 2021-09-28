Mark Wingfield of A&M EDM and Andy Pennock of Haws

Haws have teamed up with precision engineers A&M EDM, to design and manufacture new tooling to double production of its watering can ranges.

Haws started in 1886 and are the world’s oldest manufacturer of watering cans, with a reputation based on British craftsmanship. Haws cans are the choice of professional horticulturists, such as Monty Don and sold around the world.

Haws took advantage of a manufacturing supply chain on their doorstep, using A&M EDM, two miles away in Smethwick. A&M designed and manufactured new tooling to create the different sized blanks to press the galvanised steel into shape for the can spouts and distinctive cross stays.

Andy Pennock, director of Haws, said: “We aim to double production and sales in the next couple of years and we needed to increase our manufacturing capacity. We are serious about our environmental commitment and reducing our carbon footprint, so we’re using local companies who meet our quality standards. A&M provide a full design and precision toolmaking service and are only a few minutes away.”

Mark Wingfield, managing director of A&M EDM said: “It’s a privilege to work with Haws, a brand with an outstanding heritage. Most of our work is manufacturing parts for aerospace or motorsport customers, so it’s great to work on an everyday product with instant recognition and quality.”

A&M have made four tools to produce trapezoid spout blanks of differing sizes in 0.5mm thick galvanised coated steel. A&M are also making four more tools to manufacture the different sized cross stay lengths for different models.