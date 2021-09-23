Chamber's new policy and campaigns manager

Mr Gray grew up in Wolverhampton and attended the city's university. He is a passionate advocate of the West Midlands and the Black Country.
He previously worked within the policy team for the region’s economic development agency.
Projects and initiatives he’s worked on have spanned international trade missions, urban regeneration, inward investment, and tourism.
During his first weeks at the chamber, he has started to get ‘under the bonnet’ of the region's many challenges from the hospitality and events sectors post-Covid recovery to the manufacturing industry’s struggles with rising freight costs, difficult steel quotas, driver shortages for logistics and global component shortages.