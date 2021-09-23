Chamber's new policy and campaigns manager

By John CorserBusiness PicksPublished:

The Black Country Chamber of Commerce has welcomed Jonathon Gray to the role of policy and campaigns manager.

Jonathon Gray
Jonathon Gray

Mr Gray grew up in Wolverhampton and attended the city's university. He is a passionate advocate of the West Midlands and the Black Country.

He previously worked within the policy team for the region’s economic development agency.

Projects and initiatives he’s worked on have spanned international trade missions, urban regeneration, inward investment, and tourism.

During his first weeks at the chamber, he has started to get ‘under the bonnet’ of the region's many challenges from the hospitality and events sectors post-Covid recovery to the manufacturing industry’s struggles with rising freight costs, difficult steel quotas, driver shortages for logistics and global component shortages.

Business Picks
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News