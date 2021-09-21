Walsall-based Trailer Freight International has become the latest shareholder member of the Pallet-Track network

TFI is based just six miles from the Pallet-Track central hub at Ettingshall and joins the network as part of its plan to accelerate its growth domestically.

TFI was established in 1983 operating daily freight services to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, with two employees and a 5,000 sq ft warehouse using sub-contracted transport.

It now boasts 20,000 sq ft of warehouse space and a thriving international freight forwarding division and was sold to Northern Ireland-based logistics firm Express Distribution Services in 2015.

While its growth has been impressive, its roots remain within the Black Country with the re-location in February this year still less than five miles from the company’s original home.

Allan Collins, business development manager at TFI, is managing the implementation of the Pallet-Track contract.

He said: “We’ve been looking to grow our business in the UK market since TFI was brought by our parent company EDS and that’s exactly what joining Pallet-Track will help us do.

“Pallet-Track is a proven entity with excellent credentials. It’s a big, successful company with impressive growth and not every transport company gets the opportunity to join, so we’re really pleased to be a part of it.

“We look forward to moving forward positively together. We’re hoping this new partnership will help us set up a mirror image of our operation in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.”

TFI will cover part of the WS postcode area for Pallet-Track and becomes its seventh new network member this year.

Caroline Green, chief executive of Pallet-Track, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our near neighbours Trailer Freight International to the network. It’s a company which comes with an excellent track record and clear vision for growth.