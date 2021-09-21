With Stuart Anderson at Wolvehampton Library

Paul Cunningham from Cornwall Road, Tettenhall, met Wolverhampton South West MP Stuart Anderson when he went along to present his first publication.

The book is a guide for the manufacturing industry called Be Always Sure Inputs Create Success or BASICS for short.

"It is an easy read on how to apply Lean Six Sigma tools and techniques in the improvement of business efficiencies," explained Paul.

The copies of BASICS are available from the engineering section of the library.

It is based on Paul's experiences over the last 32 years across the automotive, aerospace, oil and gas and construction manufacturing industries.

The handbook is designed to show personnel at all levels within a manufacturing operations environment that with easy to understand continuous improvement tools that they can make a difference to operational performance where safety, quality, cost, delivery, and people are paramount to business success.

He explained: "The tools and techniques throughout with examples are from my own Lean Six Sigma Black Belt experience that demonstrate that no matter what industry, they can bring the desired added value.

"Writing the book was a a chance to put something back to help people in businesses and further education.

"BASICS is designed for any level within manufacturing and further education where Lean Six Sigma is a requirement.

Mandy Richards, senior librarian at Wolverhampton Central Library, feels BASICS will be of great use to those taking engineering courses.

"BASICS is also being considered for use in supporting courses at Wolverhampton City College, Wolverhampton University and South Staffordshire College," added Paul.

He said Mr Anderson had been a supporter of the BASICS handbook because he felt it would help students with their studies and understanding of process improvement.